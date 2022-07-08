Asad Umar says ‘people receiving threats from untraceable phone calls’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leader Asad Umar said Friday that people including women having no political background are receiving threats from untraceable phone calls, ARY News reported.

Asad Umar made the statement while talking to ARY News programme Sawal Yeh Hai. He said that women who have no political background are among those people who received threats from untraceable phone numbers.

The PTI central leader was unaware of the mystery of ‘unblock phone’. When questioned about it, Umar said that he will ask Imran Khan about the story behind ‘unblock phone’.

The politician said that the establishment has always played a political role in Pakistan. Regarding Fawad Chaudhry’s statement, he said, “Fawad Chaudhry told the reality regarding the Rana Sanaullah case. The case was filed by Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) against Sanaullah. Questions had also been raised in the federal cabinet meeting at that time regarding the case, however, it was not a political case.”

READ: IMRAN KHAN SAYS ‘WILL NOT END FIGHT AGAINST ‘IMPORTED GOVT’

Asad Umar said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is acting partially. He added that a petition was filed in the Sindh High Court (SHC) against the violations made by the ECP.

Earlier in the day, Imran Khan, while addressing a public gathering in Khushab, censured the current rulers for torturing, threatening and jailing senior journalists including Ayaz Amir and Imran Riaz Khan just to spread fear and suppress voices against them. “15 FIRs were lodged against me and terrorism cases were filed against my team. People are being threatened via unknown telephone calls.”

READ: POLITICS OF TURNCOATS IN PAKISTAN BURIED FOREVER: ASAD UMAR

He also said, “I will not take the name but an individual, who is sitting in Lahore, is on a mission to manage the victory of the thieves. I want to tell him that whatever you want to do against us, just do it. As much as you get involved in vote-rigging, you will face public criticism. Hamza will be sent packing soon after the by-election results.”

Imran Khan vowed that PTI will make the future of Pakistan by fighting the war of real independence. The current rulers will never be accepted by the nation at any cost.

He asked Khushab people to depute youth to every polling station to resist vote-rigging in the forthcoming by-polls. He also appealed to the people to vote for PTI and refrain from dividing the vote bank in by-elections.

Comments