Politics of turncoats in Pakistan buried forever: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Former Planning Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar has asserted that the ‘politics of turncoats’ in Pakistan have been buried, ARY News reported on Friday.

Talking to journalists outside the Supreme Court, Asad Umar said that his party had fought the battle to further strengthen democracy in the country.

“Even the apex court believes that Hamza Shehbaz is not the elected Punjab chief minister,” the PTI leader said, pointing out that the PTI has accepted Hamza Shehbaz till the by-elections in Punjab.

Asad Umar further said that the government machinery was being used to carry out illegal works in Punjab and pressurise people. “The Supreme court said any attempt to influence the election would not be accepted,” he noted, adding that Chief Justice of Pakistan called for transparent election.

He said that Hamza Shehbaz will remain the Punjab chief minister but cannot use any government machinery, adding that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was afraid of defeat after witnessing the PTI’s popularity.

The former federal minister reiterated that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will hold a ‘historic’ protest tomorrow (July 2) at Parade Ground, Islamabad, against the rising inflation and the ‘imported’ government.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan had ruled that the election for Punjab chief minister (CM) will take place on July 22.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial asked when will the results of by-elections in Punjab would come. To which, the PML-Q lawyer said the results would be declared by July 22.

The Chief Justice then asked Hamza Shehbaz that if he agree on July 22 date for Punjab CM’s election. To which, the PML-N leader replied in affirmative. The Supreme Court ruled that the election will be conducted in Punjab Assembly.

