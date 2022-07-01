Punjab CM’s election to take place on July 22, rules SC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan has ruled that the election for Punjab chief minister (CM) will take place on July 22, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi have agreed on July 22 date for Punjab Chief Minister’s election.

The apex court had summoned Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz and Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi in a plea filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) challenging the Lahore High Court (LHC) verdict for the recount of votes in Punjab CM’s election.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Jamal Mandokhel heard the petition.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial asked when will the results of by-elections in Punjab would come. To which, the PML-Q lawyer said the results would be declared by July 22.

The Chief Justice then asked Hamza Shehbaz that if he agree on July 22 date for Punjab CM’s election. To which, the PML-N leader replied in affirmative. The Supreme Court ruled that the election will be conducted in Punjab Assembly.

The Supreme Court’s decision came after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan accepted Hamza Shehbaz as Punjab chief minister until reelection, ARY News reported on Friday.

PTI’s counsel Babar Awan expressed before the court that their reservations with the Election Commission of Pakistan were still there. Justice Aijazul Ahsan remarked that the code of conduct of the electoral body was present and the chief justice ordered to ensure it during the bypolls.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that Hamza Shahbaz was not an elected chief minister and they would embrace him as the acting chief minister. However, the chief justice disagreed with it and said they would use the words which are acceptable to both parties.

PTI plea before Supreme Court

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) filed an appeal against the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) decision to recount votes in the CM election in the Punjab Assembly.

According to details, PTI has filed an appeal against the LHC decision about the CM Punjab elections, claiming the order to conduct the election within 24 hours would damage the relief provided by the court.

The PTI plea admits that the LHC decision validated their concerns and provided them relief but the order to summon the session within 24 hours would damage them.

The PTI plea says that the Supreme Court should accept the plea against LHC and reschedule the PA session some days later. Six of PTI MPAs are in Saudi Arabia for Hajj, while some other are outbound for other reasons, it added.

Read More: Pervaiz Elahi to challenge LHC verdict on Punjab CM election in SC

The party demanded the suspension of Hamza Shehbaz’s CM notification, claiming fair elections are only possible when he is removed.

Comments