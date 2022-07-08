Imran Khan says ‘will not end fight against ‘imported govt’

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan Friday warned Shehbaz Sharif-led federal government that even if they file thousands of first information reports (FIRs) against him, he will still not backout, ARY News reported.

Addressing a public gathering in Kahuta, Imran Khan said that so far, 15 FIRs have been registered against him, but despite that, he said that he wouldn’t stop his fight against the “imported government.”

A corrupt group has been imposed on the country, but the masses will not let the corrupts and turncoats win the Punjab by-polls.

He also lauded the people of Kahuta for attending the public gathering in large numbers even after 10pm.

The former prime minister said they do not want to fight with anyone but only want ‘real independence’ which can only come through sovereign foreign policy. ‘We are against US slavery and corrupts.”

Recalling his tenure as prime minister, Khan said he said ‘absolutely not’ to the US from handing over the airbases to them and said they are allies of the US in peace but not in war as Pakistan has suffered a lot by becoming part of the war on terror in the past.

He underlined the need for fair and transparent elections and added that rigged polls will bring anarchy to the country.

