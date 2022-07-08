Khushab jalsa: Imran Khan says ‘Punjab by-polls will decide the fate of country’

KHUSHAB: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has said that the forthcoming electoral contest in Punjab was not just a by-election but it will decide the fate of the country, ARY News reported on Friday.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan addressed a big public gathering in Punjab’s Khushab town today ahead of by-polls on 20 vacant seats of the Punjab Assembly scheduled to be held on July 17.

Imran Khan said, “I challenge you to lodge FIRs [First Information Reports] as many as you can but the nation will never accept these rulers at any cost.”

“The people of Khushab will have to promise me that they will defeat the turncoats in Punjab and take responsibility to get PTI victorious in the by-polls. These turncoats use to fix the price of their consciences and commit treason against their nation, constitution and religion. This is not only the war of Imran Khan but it is a war of you all. This is jihad, not politics.”

He blamed the United States (US) for toppling an elected government of PTI in Pakistan with the support of ‘Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq’ of the nation. “Pakistani nation was humiliated by awarding the rulership to big dacoits.”

This is a developing story…………………

