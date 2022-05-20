Asad Umar says ‘received threat alert regarding Imran Khan’s security’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leader Asad Umar said on Friday that they received a threat alert regarding Imran Khan’s security, ARY News reported.

While talking to the ARY News programme ‘Sawal Yeh Hai’, Asad Umar said that Imran Khan’s life is in danger and they will lodge a case against the present government if something happens to the PTI chairman.

He said that a senior officer had telephoned him that Imran Khan’s life is in danger and a threat alert regarding the security of the PTI chairman was also received.

The former minister said that the government had offered a vehicle to him but asked him to make additional security arrangements by himself. He added that he asked Imran Khan to use bullet-proof glasses but he rejected it.

He criticised that security arrangements are not being made for the chief of the largest political party of Pakistan, on the other hand, the government is provided special security to a convicted person.

Regarding the Islamabad march, Umar said that a detailed briefing was given to Imran Khan yesterday regarding the preparations. Imran Khan had earlier announced his plan to start the Islamabad march between May 20 and 30.

“Imran Khan summons the session of the PTI core committee and the announcement for the Islamabad march will be made on Sunday. Imran Khan has been briefed that all preparations will be completed by Saturday.”

He said that talks could be initiated if the government announces the election schedule. He said that politicians should resolve issues through talks.

