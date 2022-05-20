Live: Imran Khan addresses PTI public gathering in Multan

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has reiterated his demand from the present government to immediately dissolve the assemblies and announce the date of fresh elections, ARY News reported on Friday.

While addressing a mammoth public gathering in Multan today, Imran Khan said that his political party wants election date and dissolution of assemblies at the earliest.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In his opening remarks, he thanked the Multan people for warmly welcoming him. He said that a revolution could not be successful without the participation of youth and women. He said that a revolution is coming in the country.

Imran Khan said that he received messages multiple times regarding life threats and asked to install a bullet-proof box during public addresses. He said that the firm belief in Allah Almighty makes people fearless.

The corrupt and coward rulers have spread fear among the nationals and bowed their heads before the United States, he said.

This is a developing story………………………..

Comments