Nawaz Sharif okays dissolution of assemblies after passage of two ‘key bills’

LONDON/ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif has allowed the dissolution of incumbent government led by his brother Shehbaz Sharif, sources told ARY News on Friday.

Soon after ECP’s decision against deviant PTI MPAs in Punjab Assembly, sources told ARY News that the PML-N supreme leader has decided that the coalition government should avoid taking “tough economic decisions” like raising prices of petroleum products – which may dent the coalition members, particularly his own party’s popularity in next elections- and should dissolve assemblies after passing two key bills.

Sources say the two key bills are amendments to NAB ordinance and some election reforms the coalition partners want before next elections while the coalition partners will also immediately meet to finalize the names of interim prime minister and NAB chairman.

Disgruntled PTI MNA Raja Riaz has been appointed as opposition leader in NA with the support of 16 lawmakers and will become a part of the consultations over appointment of interim government.

It is pertinent to note here that the PML-N led coalition came into power after PTI Chief Imran Khan was ousted as PM last month. His party later decided to resign from assemblies as party chief said “he will not sit in an assembly led by crooks and thieves”.

Imran Khan has since spoken to huge public rallies across the country with the last such protest rally due in Multan today (Friday). PTI chief has also announced that he will announce the date of his Islamabad March today.

