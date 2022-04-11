PTI decides to resign from National Assembly after Imran Khan’s nod

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has decided to resign from National Assembly after Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he would not sit in the assemblies with these thieves, ARY NEWS reported.

Confirming the decision, Sheikh Rasheed said that sitting in the assemblies would further strengthen Shehbaz Sharif and therefore it has been decided to submit resignations from the National Assembly.

“Imran Khan supported my suggestion during the parliamentary party meeting,” he said and added that Khan would visit Peshawar on Wednesday. “Imran Khan will give call to people on every Sunday to come out against the foreign conspiracy,” he said.

Senator Aijaz Chaudhry said that Imran Khan has resigned from his National Assembly seat and those who are with him will resign from the assembly. “Only those who are not with Imran Khan will not resign,” he said and further shared, “There is also a suggestion to hold long march after Eid.”

PTI MNA Murad Saeed was the first PTI MNA who submitted his resignation to the Speaker National Assembly.

جن کی حرصِ زر، ہوس اقتدار نے میری قوم کو “بھکاری” بنایا۔ جن کی غلامانہ زہنیت نے میرے گھروں کو مقتل گاہ، میرے لوگوں کو پناہگزین میری ماں کو زندہ درگور کردیا میں ان کو اس ملک کا سربراہ مانوں؟ absolutely not یہ فیصلہ فقط میرا نہیں میرے ملک کی ۲۲ کروڑ عوام کا بھی ہے pic.twitter.com/Mqln6tfVGe — Murad Saeed (@MuradSaeedPTI) April 11, 2022

Meanwhile, Imran Khan also met Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri and issued directives to him regarding National Assembly session today. “Imran Khan also apprised Qasim Suri regarding resignations submitted by the party MNAs,” the sources having knowledge of the details of the meeting said.

Earlier in the day, former Prime Minister Imran Khan reached Parliament ahead of the election of the new prime minister of the country.

The former prime minister was welcomed in the Parliament by members of PTI who gave a thumping ovation to the party leader who was voted out by the National Assembly.

The PTI chairman is leading the meeting of the parliamentary party where the party would decide in favour or against the resignations from the assemblies.

During a conversation with media on his arrival, the former prime minister was asked regarding the last night’s power shows by the PTI across the country, Khan said that it was Allah who gives respect.

The National Assembly will meet on Monday (today) at 2pm to elect the new prime minister of the country, following Imran Khan’s ouster from National Assembly.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi vying for the coveted slot.

