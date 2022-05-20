PTI tightens Chairman Imran Khan’s security amid threat alert

High profile security officials have issued a threat alert to PTI leadership about a possible attack on Chairman Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

According to sources, high profile security officials have informed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and Imran Khan’s Chief of Staff Shehbaz Gill about a possible attack on former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

PTI officials have tightened Chairman Imran Khan’s security amid the threat alert, sources say.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan had said in a public gathering in Sialkot on May 14, that a conspiracy is being hatched to kill him and that he has recorded a video statement which will be released if he is murdered so that the nation knows the conspirators.

Also Read:Interior ministry asks Imran Khan to share details of life threat

However, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had asked former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to share details of the threat to his life with authorities and had assured foolproof security to him.

According to a spokesman of the Interior Ministry, police and law enforcement agencies had already been directed to ensure security for the former Prime Minister and currently, 94 personnel of police and FC are being deployed at Bani Gala Islamabad.

Comments