Interior ministry asks Imran Khan to share details of life threat

ISLAMABAD: Interior Ministry has asked former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to share details of a threat to his life with authorities and assured foolproof security to him, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a spokesman for the interior ministry, police and law enforcement agencies have already been directed to ensure security for Imran Khan and currently, 94 personnel of police and FC are being deployed at Bani Gala.

“22 policemen, and 72 FC personnel have been deployed by Centre while 36 cops from KP police and six from Gilgit Baltistan have also been posted at Bani Gala,” the spokesman said and added that 35 members of two security companies were also guarding Khan’s Islamabad’s house.

Further divulging details of his security, the interior ministry said that 23 cops and five Ranger men accompany the PTI chairman during his visits outside Islamabad. “The threat assessment committee of the ministry is also reviewing the security of Imran Khan,” he said.

The spokesman said that the PTI leader has spoken out against threats to his life in public gatherings and asked Imran Khan to share details of any threat to his life. “It is his responsibility share details of the threat so that measures could be taken to neutralize them,” the ministry said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan on Saturday said that a conspiracy is being hatched to kill him and that he has recorded a video statement which will be released if he is murdered so that the nation knows the conspirators.

The PTI chief said that he has recorded a video statement detailing everything, revealing every name behind the conspiracy to oust him and now kill him, and it will be released if he is murdered during this movement.

Imran Khan was of the view that he doesn’t fear death but just wishes that the nation should know its real enemies.

“The nation never knew the names of people behind past conspiracies like Liaquat Ali Khan’s murder, so at least this time, I think the nation should know the names, the real faces (of its enemies),” said Imran Khan.

PTI chief said that the video he has recorded is in a safe place.

