Imran Khan hints at revealing names of conspirators

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has hinted at revealing the names of all individuals who were involved in the conspiracy to topple his government, ARY News reported on Friday.

While talking to senior journalists, Imran Khan said that the conspirators should be afraid of that moment when he will expose their names before the nation.

He said, “I am being contacted for settling the issues but I will not talk to anyone until the general elections. I have blocked the phone numbers of some people. If anybody wants to hold talks, then the individuals should contact me after announcing the schedule of elections.”

Khan said that more than one Mir Jafar could exist in the system as some decisions were forcedly imposed to weaken his government. He added that he was not expecting such a big support for him amongst the nationals.

The PTI chairman said that he has never compromised on corruption and never will be. “Election is the only solution, hence, the date of fresh polls should be immediately announced, otherwise, we will march towards Islamabad.”

He said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had been working independently during PTI’s tenure and Aleem Khan was also sent to jail by the anti-graft watchdog.

Khan said that he had thought that the stakeholders are against corruption but later he realised that corruption was not a big issue for them.

