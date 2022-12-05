Asad Umar summoned by LHC over ‘scandalous’ speech against judiciary

RAWALPINDI: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench on Monday summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Asad Umar on December 7 over his speech against the judiciary on November 26, the day on which the PTI called off its long march.

According to details, a hearing in Lahore High Court Rawalpindi bench was presided over by Justice Jawad Hassan on the petitions filed against PTI’s protests.

The CPO, commissioner, and deputy commissioner appeared in court, while advocate Faisal Chaudhry appeared before the LHC Rawalpindi bench to represent PTI.

The bench said that the LHC will first look at Asad Umar’s speech in November 26 rally. Umar ‘scandalized’ the courts and used ‘insulting words’ against the judiciary in the November 26 rally, the bench observed.

The Lahore High Court Rawalpindi bench while summoning the former federal minister Asad Umar on December 7 remarked that under Article 14, no institution or personality can be made controversial.

“The court has the power to punish the guilty under Article 204B.”

The court also directed to present the video statement and transcript of Umar.

