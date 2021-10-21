Asad Umar warns of 5th Covid wave if vaccination target not met

ISLAMABAD: National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) head Asad Umar warned on Thursday that the Covid-19 pandemic could rear its ugly head again if the country fails to achieve its target of vaccination against the viral disease.

“To ensure there is no 5th wave of covid we have to meet vaccination targets set,” the planning and development minister wrote in a Twitter post.

“Otherwise despite sharp decline in cases we remain vulnerable, if large number of people remain unvaccinated,” he said, stressing that the second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine is vital for protection against the virus.

In another tweet, Asad Umar shared the names of cities that have made great progress in vaccinating its citizenry.

“Best vaccination progress : islamabad, peshawar, gilgit, mirpur. Good progress: skardu, charsadda, sargodha,” he wrote and added Hyderabad, Nowshera, Faisalabad, Quetta, Karachi, Mingora and Mardan need to improve their vaccination rate.

Separately, the NCOC said a total of 753,557 shots were administered on Oct 20, taking the total number of jabs administered since the start of the vaccination drive to 98,607,708.