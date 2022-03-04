Aseefa Bhutto returns to PPP’s Awami March

SAHIWAL: Aseefa Bhutto Zardari has returned to the PPP’s Awami March after being hit by a drone camera in Khanewal earlier this evening, ARY reported.

Aseefa Bhutto was seen on the Pakistan Peoples Party’s container in Sahiwal, as his brother Bilawal made a speech to the participants of the march.

Earlier, in an unfortunate incident, Aseefa was hit in the face by a private channel’s drone camera. Bilawal had covered her wound with his Ajrak as she and her brother had left the container to get medical assistance.

Bilawal had said that Aseefa is Benaizr’s blood, so bravery runs in her DNA. He had said that Aseefa had refused to get prolonged medical attention.

Also Read:Aseefa Bhutto gets injured during Awami March

Bilwal’s speech in Sahiwal

In his speech in Sahiwal Bilawal said that this dummy Prime Minister has robbed people of their rights, and drowned them in the tsunami of inflation.

He added that the government has sworn to commit the financial murder of our youth, and people have decided to get rid of this selected PM.

Imran Khan is trembling with fear, he is so afraid of us that he announced the decrease in Petrol and electricity prices as soon as we left for Islamabad, he said.

He said that not only the people of Sindh but people of Punjab are also chanting the slogan of ” GO Selected Go”.

Comments