Aseefa Bhutto gets injured during Awami March

Khanewal: Aseefa Bhutto Zardari has been injured after being hit by a drone camera in Khanewal, ARY News reported.

The unfortunate incident took place when the Pakistan People’s Party’s long march reached Khanewal city of Punjab. Aseefa was standing with his brother Bilawal, as he was set to do a speech for the long march participants.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari covered Aseefa’s face with his Ajrak after she was hit by a drone camera. Bilawal along with Aseefa got off the container after the incident.

According to details, the drone camera belongs to a private news channel.

