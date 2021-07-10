Aseefa to lead PPP AJK election campaign as Bilawal departs for US

ISLAMABAD: Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, the daughter of former president Asif Ali Zardari, will lead the PPP’s campaign to woo voters ahead of the upcoming election in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) in the absence of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who is embarking on a week-long visit to the US today.

Sources told ARY News that Aseefa Bhutto Zardari would visit Azad Jammu and Kashmir where she would address public meetings and rallies in connection with the polls.

Also Read: BILAWAL BHUTTO-ZARDARI TO DEPART FOR US VISIT

Aeefa Bhutto Zardari was given the task to run the party’s election campaign in view of the Pakistan Peoples Party chairman’s US visit, the sources said.

Earlier, ARY News reported that during his week-long stay in the US, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be visiting Washington and New York. Moreover, he will also address a press conference there.

The PPP chairman will hold meetings with the party’s office-bearers and delegations of workers during the visit.

Also Read: NAWAZ WANTS SHEHBAZ TO ZERO IN ON UPCOMING AJK ELECTION

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had arrived in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) last month to lead his party’s campaign ahead of the election slated for July 25.

It is worth mentioning that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz has been running her party’s election campaign in the region.