ASF foils drug smuggling attempt at Peshawar airport

PESHAWAR: In a successful operation at Peshawar Airport, Airport Security Force (ASF) personnel recovered 978 grams of ice heroin from a passenger bound for Doha on Sunday, ARY News reported.

As per the ASP spokesperson, the passenger, identified as Umar, had cleverly concealed the drug in the bottom of his bag.

ASF staff, upon finding the luggage suspicious, conducted a thorough search and uncovered the hidden drugs.

After the initial investigation, the accused was handed over to Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) authorities for further legal action.

Earlier in the day, the Customs officials successfully foiled an attempt to smuggle heroin from Karachi to Malaysia and arrested a passenger at Jinnah International Airport.

The passenger, who was attempting to board a foreign airline flight to Malaysia, was found with heroin concealed in secret compartments of his suitcase during a baggage search conducted by customs staff.

The operation, led by Ahmed and ADC Muhammad Faisal Khan, is being hailed as a significant success in the history of customs.

Customs authorities have registered a case against the passenger and launched an investigation into the incident.