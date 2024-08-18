Major drug smuggling attempt foiled at Karachi airport

KARACHI: Customs officials successfully foiled an attempt to smuggle heroin from Karachi to Malaysia and arrested a passenger at Jinnah International Airport, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The passenger, who was attempting to board a foreign airline flight to Malaysia, was found with heroin concealed in secret compartments of his suitcase during a baggage search conducted by customs staff.

The operation, led by Ahmed and ADC Muhammad Faisal Khan, is being hailed as a significant success in the history of customs.

Customs authorities have registered a case against the passenger and launched an investigation into the incident.

Earlier to this, Airport Security Force (ASF) officials successfully foiled a drug smuggling bid at Multan airport.

As per details, the ASF team recovered 804 grams of liquid ice heroin from a passenger traveling to Jeddah. The passenger, identified as Abdul Majid, had hidden the drugs in two shampoo bottles.

However, the ASF team suspected the passenger’s luggage and conducted a search, which led to the recovery of the drugs. The passenger was handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) authorities for further legal action.