ASF foils money-laundering bid at Peshawar airport

PESHAWAR: The Airport Security Force (ASF) on Thursday thwarted a money-laundering bid from Peshawar’s Bacha Khan International Airport and arrested the suspect, ARY News reported.

According to details, the suspect – identified as Izharul Haq – was to board a Dubai-bound flight. The airport security seized 179,100 Saudi riyals, 6,185 UAE dirhams, and 1,546 US dollars from the suspect’s possession.

An ASF spokesperson further said that the passenger Izharul Haq hid the foreign currency in his travelling bag. The recovered foreign currency is worth Rs16 million in the local currency, the spokesperson added.

The spokesman further said that the suspect was handed over to Customs officials after initial investigation.

Earlier in February, the Airport Security Force (ASF) thwarted a money laundering bid from Lahore International airport and arrested three passengers.

As per details, three Dubai-bound passengers were arrested for travelling with $84,000 and PKR Rs465,000. Imran, Irshad and other passenger concealed the foreign and local currency in the seat of the wheelchair and handbag they were carrying.

