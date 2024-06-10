ASF foils smuggling bid at Lahore airport

LAHORE: Airport Security Forces (ASF) have foiled an attempt to smuggle heroin worth 4 kilograms at Allama Iqbal International Airport, ARY News reported.

As per details, the heroin was hidden in milk packets by a foreign passenger, Shin Shin Yang, bound for Colombo.

According to ASF, the passenger had cleverly concealed the drugs, but the ASF team detected them during a search of the luggage.

The smuggling attempt was thwarted, and the passenger was handed over to Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) officials along with the seized heroin.

Earlier, ASF successfully foiled a smuggling attempt at Multan Airport, recovering 950 grams of ice heroin from a passenger of a Dubai-bound flight.

The passenger, identified as Mohammad Ramzan, had expertly concealed the heroin within the iron rods of his bag.

However, ASF personnel detected and recovered the drugs during a thorough search of his luggage.

Following the preliminary investigation, the accused was handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) authorities for further legal process.