ASF foils three drug smuggling bids

By Web Desk
ISLAMABAD: The Airport Security Force (ASF) conducted three major operations at two airports in a single day, resulting in significant seizures of narcotics, ARY News reported.

According to an ASF spokesperson, the first operation took place at Peshawar Airport, where 455 grams of drugs were recovered from the shoes of a passenger traveling to Dubai.

In the second operation at Islamabad Airport, ASF officials seized ice heroin from a female passenger traveling to Bahrain. The heroin was concealed in the passenger’s shoes and weighed 1.840 kilograms.

A third operation was also conducted at Islamabad Airport, where ASF officials recovered 6.172 kilograms of heroin-soaked clothes from a passenger traveling to Bahrain.

Earlier this month, Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF)  foiled a bid of attempt to smuggle drugs into Pakistan and arrested woman who belongs to Uganda, travelled from Dubai to Karachi

As per details from ANF spokesperson, the woman, admitted to carrying capsules filled with narcotics. ANF officials has later transferred her to the hospital, where 144 grams of cocaine were recovered from the possession of a suspect.

ANF also disclosed that upon further investigation, accused has revealed that one more suspect, who belongs from Nigeria accomplice with her in this attempt. Based on intelligence, ANF arrested the Nigerian suspect from a hotel in Lahore.

