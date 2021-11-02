ASF Karachi thwarts alleged bid to fly 1.5kg heroine to Bahrain

KARACHI: The Airport Security Force (ASF) has Tuesday claimed to have foiled a drug smuggling bid by timely catching a man carrying a one-and-a-half kilogram parcel of heroin in flight for Bahrain, ARY News reported.

The suspect passenger, going on-board a private Bahrain-bound plane, had hidden the drug in his bag, said the ASF spokesperson.

They added that the worth of the seized drug is estimated to be around Rs150 million.

For further investigation and interrogation of the suspect and his associations, the ASF has handed him over to the anti-narcotics force.

Alleged robber killed in shootout with Karachi police

Separately today from Karachi crime, the Surjani Town police claimed to have slain a robbery suspect in a shootout which they claim began after the deceased opened fire on the personnel upon being asked to stop.

When the patrolling police signalled the suspect to stop near Baba Qayyum Shah graveyard, they opened fire on them and tried to flee, police statement claimed. They were only just mugging a man nearby when the police approached them, police added.

In the alleged bid of returning fire, one of the suspects were killed, said the police, adding that the body has been shifted to the hospital.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!