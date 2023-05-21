ASF recovers over 1kg drugs from passenger at Lahore airport

The Airports Security Force (ASF) personnel recovered 1.140-kilogram ice and heroin from the luggage of a Doha-bound passenger at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport on Sunday, ARY News reported.

The passenger was identified as Muhammad Sharif who hid the narcotics in a bag. The ASF officials recovered the narcotics during the search and foiled the bid to smuggle the drugs.

The passenger was handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) personnel along with the drugs for further action.

In January, an outbound passenger had been caught by the Airport Security Force (ASF) at Karachi airport while carrying drugs.

The ASF officials foiled an attempt to smuggle ice to a Saudi Arabia-bound passenger. Rehmatullah was caught with 1.264-kilogram ice in his luggage.

The officials said the passenger who concealed the drugs in his luggage was traveling to Jeddah. The man was handed over to the ANF after the initial interrogation.