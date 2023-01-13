Saudi-bound passenger caught with drugs at Karachi airport

KARACHI: An outbound passenger has been caught by the Airport Security Force (ASF) at Karachi airport while carrying drugs, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, the ASF officials foiled an attempt to smuggle ice to a Saudi Arabia-bound passenger. Rehmatullah was caught with 1.264-kilogram ice in his luggage.

The officials said the passenger who concealed the drugs in his luggage was traveling to Jeddah. The man has been handed over to the ANF after the initial interrogation.

Earlier on August 16, the Airports Security Force (ASF) personnel had foiled the bid to smuggle 75-kilogram drugs from Islamabad International Airport to a foreign country.

Read more: DRUGS WORTH RS36MN RECOVERED FROM NIGERIAN NATIONAL AT ISLAMABAD AIRPORT

The security officials had seized 75-kg drugs at Islamabad International Airport besides arresting a clearing agent.

It was learnt that the narcotics were hidden inside ‘halwa [traditional dessert]’ boxes by the drug peddlers.

Comments