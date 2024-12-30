WATCH: Asha Bhosle sings Tauba Tauba, recreates hook step

Legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle left fans stunned with her viral performance on Karan Aujla’s hit song ‘Tauba Tauba.’

According to Indian media outlets, the 91-year-old singer sang the hit song during a recent event and also recreated Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal’s viral hook step during her performance.

The viral video of her performance shows Asha Bhosle giving Karan Aujla’s ‘Tauba Tauba’ her own twist, leaving the audience stunned.

The performance received a heartfelt reaction from Karan Aujla who sang the song and featured in the music video alongside Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Karan Aujla wrote, “@asha.bhosle ji, the living Goddess of music, just performed ‘Tauba Tauba’… a song written by a kid who grew up in a small village, with no music background and no knowledge of musical instruments. A melody made by someone who doesn’t play any instrument.”

He added, “This song has received a lot of love and recognition not only from fans but also music artists, but this moment is truly iconic and one I will never forget. I am truly blessed and thankful. This has really inspired me to keep giving you all such melodies and create more memories together.”

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who starred in the video of the song, reposted Asha Bhosle’s video on his Instagram story and wrote, “What an absolute legend Asha ji.”

In October this year, Pakistani singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan sang his version of the Bollywood chart-topper ‘Tauba Tauba’.

The viral hit ‘Bado Badi’ fame Chahat Fateh Ali Khan released a song, titled ‘Toba Toba’, seemingly a recreation of Karan Aujla’s party banger, even though he changed the lyrics and music of the Punjabi track.

Reacting to the song, the ‘Softly’ singer wrote in an Instagram post, “Uncle na kro (don’t do it)please,” followed by folded hands and loudly crying face emojis.