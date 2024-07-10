Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina Kaif’s reaction to trending dance in ‘Tauba Tauba’

While no one can stop swooning over Vicky Kaushal’s swag and effortlessly smooth moves in the dance number ‘Tauba Tauba’, from the upcoming film ‘Bad Newz’, the former has now revealed his wife, and a great dancer herself, Katrina Kaif’s reaction to his performance.

The maiden collaboration of Vicky Kaushal, with his favourite Punjabi singer and rapper, Karan Aujla, particularly his spectacular dance moves, has now been approved by his wife and Bollywood diva, Kaif.

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, the ‘Uri’ actor shared that his wife loved it. “The biggest relief was when she approved of the song. She was like this is good. And I was like shukaar hai,” he told the host.

Kaushal continued, “She keeps telling me, ‘I know you love to dance. But you are a baraati dancer, and not a trained one’. That’s because I get carried away, and she tells me that is fine in real life, but I need to preserve the energy on the camera. This time, she was happy because I held it back in terms of expression, moves and attitude.”

“She was talking on those lines when she said that dancing is good and she was happier on that front that I kept it cool,” he added.

For the unversed, the upbeat dance number of Karan Aujla, ‘Tauba Tauba’, from the upcoming film ‘Bad Newz’ was released last week, and featured Kaushal in a never seen before avatar. The Anant Tiwari directorial, co-starring Kaushal with Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk and Neha Dhupia, is scheduled for theatrical release on July 19.

Bollywood lovebirds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif exchanged vows in December 2021, in a hush-hush affair, at Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, India.

