Ashura 2024: Jinnah hospital reports 200 heatstroke cases

KARACHI: As the Ashura processions are underway in Karachi, Jinnah Hospital reported over 200 heat stroke cases in its camp at Karachi’s Numaish, ARY News reported.

The city’s Jinnah Hospital has set up a camp on Youm-e-Ashur and as of 1 pm, 200 cases have been reported so far.

According to Executive Director Jinnah Hospital, Dr. Shahid Rasul, all affected individuals have received initial medical aid. The hospital has taken measures to ensure the timely treatment of heatstroke patients.

Karachi heat

Karachi is experiencing severe heat, with the temperature soaring to 40°C and the “feels like” temperature reaching 52°C.

According to the Meteorological Department, the humidity level in the city is 53%, making the heat feel more intense.

The Met Office has forecast a high of 41°C for the day, with a possibility of scattered rain in the evening or night. Northwesterly winds are blowing at a speed of 13 km/h, and the sea breeze remains suspended, exacerbating the heatwave conditions.

The Met Office has warned citizens to take precautions against the heat and humidity.

Ashura

Youm-e-Ashur, the tenth of Moharram-ul-Haram, is being observed today (Wednesday) across the country with due solemnity to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his devoted companions in Karbala.

In this connection, mourning processions are being taken out in all cities and towns of the country.

Ulema and Zakireen are highlighting the bright and candid teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (Razi Allah ho Ta’ala Anho) and various aspects of Karbla tragedy.