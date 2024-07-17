Karachi’s ‘feels like’ temperature climbs to 52°C

KARACHI: Karachi is experiencing severe heat, with the temperature soaring to 40°C and the “feels like” temperature reaching 52°C, ARY News reported quoting met office.

According to the Meteorological Department, the humidity level in the city is 53%, making the heat feel more intense.

The Met Office has forecast a high of 41°C for the day, with a possibility of scattered rain in the evening or night. Northwesterly winds are blowing at a speed of 13 km/h, and the sea breeze remains suspended, exacerbating the heatwave conditions.

The Met Office has warned citizens to take precautions against the heat and humidity.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Azad Kashmir and in several parts of Punjab, rain-wind and thundershowers are expected, while mainly hot and humid weather is projected in Balochistan and Sindh during next 48 hours.

According to NDMA, mainly partly cloudy to cloudy weather conditions are expected in Gilgit Baltistan while rains also likely in Diamer, Astore, Skardu, Gilgit.

The forecast also includes flash flooding and land sliding in hilly and mountainous regions of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.

Heavy falls may cause urban flooding in Peshawar, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala and other areas.