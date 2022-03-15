PAKvAUS: India’s Ashwin reacts over Babar Azam’s fighting century

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, in a tweet, applauded Pakistan’s skipper Babar Azam for his brilliant ton against Australia in the second test match of the Benaud-Qadir series.

Pakistan has been set a target of mammoth 506 runs to win the second test match being played in the National Stadium Karachi.

Pakistan team found themselves in deep waters after they lost 2 wickets for just 21 runs on the fourth day of the test. Babar Azam rose to the occasion and scored a testing hundred against the quality bowling attack of Australia.

The Indian spinner Ravi Ashwin praised Babar for his fighting hundred. He added that he is expecting a tight finish to the 2nd test as the game is equally balanced at stumps of day 4. ]

Babar Azam 👏👏, going to be an exciting finish tomorrow. #PAKvAUS — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) March 15, 2022

Pakistan’s score at stumps day 4 was 192/2, with 314 still needed for a victory and get a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. After a top-order collapse, Babar and Abdullah Shafique got together and scored an unbeaten partnership of 171 runs for the fourth wicket. Babar and Shafique were batting on 102 and 71 respectively.

After the end of the play, Babar talked to the broadcasters and said “This knock means a lot to me, the team needed it. Fortunately, I have managed to get a good partnership with Shafique. The match is not over yet, so we need to continue playing in the same way, and the other batters also need to step up.”

Hew added that “After the first innings, we practised in the nets how to counter their reverse swing, just that we need to play slightly late.”

The Aussies had scored 556/9 in their first innings before declaring and after batting for 22.3 overs in the second innings, the visitors called time, setting Pakistan a target of 506.

