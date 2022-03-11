VIRAL: Babar Azam FC versus Sarfaraz FC match

A video of Pakistan cricketers Babar Azam and Sarfaraz Ahmed leading teams in a football match for ice creams is going viral.

The Pakistan Cricket Board shared the video of players kicking and heading the ball all over the ground. Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hassan Ali, Sajid Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf and Imam-ul-Haq were among them.

Here’s what social media had to say.

A user, appreciating the cricket board for posting the video, said he was missing Sarfaraz Ahmed’s voice and it was good to see him fit and in action. A second netizen stated it was lovely to see the players enjoying such activities.

A third wrote that it is impossible for a team to lose when captain Babar Azam is playing in the side with Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Moreover, the cricket board shared images of the players enjoying their ice creams.

And here comes the treat 🍨🍦 pic.twitter.com/40UMuMrVUf — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 11, 2022

The visuals made rounds a day ahead of Pakistan’s second Test against Australia in Karachi. The five-day game ended in a deadlock.

The squads for the second Test are

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam,

Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood.

Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson and David Warner.

