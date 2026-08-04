Lahore: An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Lahore Police has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 19-year-old mentally ill girl in the Ghaziabad area of Lahore.

According to police, the incident occurred after the victim left her home around 1:00 pm. When she did not return for several hours, her family began searching for her.

A local resident informed them that a police officer in plain clothes had taken the woman away on a motorcycle.

The victim later told her family that ASI Imran had taken her to another location and sexually assaulted her.

Following the incident, police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused officer.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Investigation Syed Zeeshan Raza ordered the immediate registration of the case and directed that the investigation be conducted transparently, impartially, and strictly on merit.

He said that individuals involved in crimes against women deserve no leniency and would be brought to justice.

Separately, DIG Operations Lahore Muhammad Faisal Kamran took strict departmental action over the delay in registering the FIR.

He suspended the entire staff of Ghaziabad Police Station, including the station house officer (SHO), the investigation officer, front-desk personnel, duty officer, and drivers.

In total, 78 police personnel were suspended, including sub-inspectors, eight assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs), five head constables, and other officials. The suspensions were ordered over negligence, poor supervision, and failure to take timely action.

A new SHO, Ali Zaib Dastgir, has been appointed to Ghaziabad Police Station following the suspension of SHO Shehryar.

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