LAHORE: Police on Friday claimed to have solved the case involving the deaths of a woman and her three children in Lahore’s Valencia Town.

The woman and her three children were found dead at their residence in Valencia Town earlier this month.

The victims were identified as Alina and her children — 15-year-old Rehan, 12-year-old Arisha and 11-year-old Arsal.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Investigation Lahore said the woman, an American national, was suffering from mental health issues and had searched online for ways to die.

According to the DIG, the woman contacted a person online to obtain chemicals and paid Rs138,540 for them. He said the chemical supplier and a delivery rider had also been arrested in connection with the case.

The DIG said the chemical shop owner used to sell chemicals online and the suspects were traced with the help of professional investigation methods and CCTV footage.

Police said the woman had travelled from the United States to Lahore with her husband and children and the family was residing in a rented house in Valencia Town.

According to the police investigation, the woman had the chemical-containing parcel delivered to her friend’s house. The DIG said she collected the parcel on July 16 after having a meal with her friend at a private pizza shop.

Police alleged that on July 17, the woman mixed potassium cyanide into ice cream and gave it to her children before consuming it herself.

The DIG said the woman had also attempted to give the poisonous ice cream to her husband. He added that the husband’s polygraph test was conducted and that he was cleared after a detailed investigation.