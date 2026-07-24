Valencia Town Deaths: Police arrest suspect over poison supply

LAHORE: In a major development in the Valencia Town deaths case, police arrested a suspect for allegedly bringing poison used in the incident, officials said.

According to police, remains of the used poison were recovered near a garbage area, while a person suspected of bringing the poison has been taken into custody for investigation.

Police said no evidence has so far been found suggesting the involvement of the woman’s husband in the deaths of his wife and children.

Investigators said they suspect, with 90% probability, that the woman gave poison to her children and consumed it herself. Police said the mother and children allegedly ate poisoned ice cream.

Officials added that further facts would emerge after the completion of the forensic report.

Earlier, police registered a murder case after a woman and her three children were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Valencia Town, Lahore.

The case was registered under Section 302 (murder) on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Zaigham Abbas.

According to the FIR, the circumstances indicated that all four family members had been killed; however, police said the exact cause of death and motive would be determined after a detailed investigation and forensic analysis.

The victims were identified as 15-year-old Rehan, 12-year-old Arisha, 11-year-old Arsal, and their mother, Alina.

Police said forensic teams collected samples from food items, kitchen utensils and other evidence from the house to determine whether poisoning was involved. Investigators said halwa, rice and curry had been prepared at the residence on the day of the incident, and samples were sent to a laboratory for analysis.