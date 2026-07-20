LAHORE: The preliminary autopsy report of a US-returned woman and her three children, who were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Lahore’s Valencia Town, has confirmed that all four died from poisoning, police said.

According to the preliminary post-mortem report, no signs of physical torture or external injuries were found on the bodies.

Police said samples of the victims’ organs have been sent to a forensic laboratory for histopathological examination to determine the type of poison and establish the exact circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Officials said the findings of the forensic examination, along with other evidence collected from the scene, are expected to help investigators determine the facts of the case.

Police also said that two sisters of the deceased woman, Alina, are expected to arrive in Pakistan from abroad soon. The bodies will be handed over to the legal heirs in accordance with court orders.

Earlier, police registered a murder case after the woman and her three children were found dead under mysterious circumstances at their residence in Valencia Town.

The case was registered under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Zaigham Abbas.

The victims were identified as Alina and her children — 15-year-old Rehan, 12-year-old Arisha, and 11-year-old Arsal.

According to the FIR, the circumstances suggested that the four family members had been murdered, although investigators said the exact cause of death and motive would be established after the completion of the investigation and forensic analysis.

Forensic teams collected samples of food items, kitchen utensils and other evidence from the house to determine whether poisoning was involved. Investigators said halwa, rice and curry had been prepared at the residence on the day of the incident, and the food samples were sent to a laboratory for analysis.

Fingerprints were also collected from utensils, the dressing table, door handles and other objects to determine whether anyone other than the family members had been present in the house.

Police have taken the deceased woman’s husband, Nasir, into custody for questioning, while his mobile phone has been sent for forensic examination. Investigators said Nasir returned to Pakistan on July 1 after spending a considerable period in the United Kingdom and the United States.