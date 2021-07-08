ASI martyred as assailants open fire on police patrol in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: An assistant sub-inspector Kaleemullah has martyred when unidentified gunmen opened fire on a police patrol party in Lakki Marwat, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The incident took place in Lakki Marwat’s Sherbi Khel area where the assailants opened fire on a police patrol party in the vicinity of Pezo police station.

Police confirmed that ASI Kaleemullah was martyred in the firing incident. A search operation was commenced in the area for arresting the attackers.

Earlier in March, a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) cop had been martyred and other sustained injuries after smugglers opened fire on them in the Jamrud area of the Khyber district.

READ: PPP’S FORMER MPA MALIK SHAHAN KILLED IN ARMED ATTACK IN ATTOCK

According to police, acting on a tip-off regarding the presence of smugglers, the police had set up a check post within the limits of Jamrud police station.

“A vehicle approached the check-post and when asked to stop, the occupants opened fire on the police,” they had said adding that two cops sustained injuries during the incident.

Additional SHO Jamrud Niaz Muhammad succumbed to his injuries while another cop Akhtar Munir sustained injuries. “The injured cop has been shifted to a Peshawar hospital,” they said as the smugglers were able to flee from the spot.

Another family member of the martyred cop-Niaz Ahmed, who had served as Khasadar force personnel, had embraced martyrdom in a gunfight with terrorist elements.