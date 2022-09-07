Naseem’s last-over heroics take Pakistan to Asia Cup final, India out

Tailender Naseem Shah hit two last-over sixes as Pakistan pulled off a thrilling one-wicket win over Afghanistan on Wednesday to set up an Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka, knocking out rivals India in the process.

Chasing 130 for victory, Pakistan were in deep trouble at 118-9 when number 10 Naseem muscled two hits over the fence off Fazalhaq Farooqi to win with four balls to spare in Sharjah and end India and Afghanistan’s hopes of making the final.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have qualified for the final of the tournament while India and Afghanistan have been knocked out the Asia Cup 2022.

Afghanistan scored 129-6 in their 20 over while Pakistan chased the target down two balls left. Shadab Khan with his 36 off 26 balls topped the scoring chart from the Pakistan team while Fazlul Haq Farooqi and Fareed Ahmed took 3 wickets each.

However, it was the 19-year-old Naseem Shah that took the Pakistan team over the line with his two consecutive sixes in the final over of the innings. Ibrahim Zadran topped the scoring chart from Afghanistan with his 35 off 37 balls.

Pakistan second consecutive victory marks elimination of arch-rival India and Afghanistan from the tournament, while Sri Lanka and Pakistan have qualified for the final of Asia Cup 2022.

India play Afghanistan in Dubai on Thursday in a dead-rubber, with Pakistan facing Sri Lanka on Friday in a preview of Sunday’s final.

