Memes flow in as Urvashi Rautela posts Naseem Shah story

Netizens are trolling Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela for posting an edited video of her and Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah smiling at each each other.

The celebrity posted the clip on the picture and video-sharing social media application Instagram. It was a screen recording from the highlights of Asia Cup fixture between Pakistan and India in Dubai.

The first frame of the edited video showed the fast bowler smiling while the second frame showed Urvashi Rautela returning the smile. The clip ended with them smiling at each other.

Social media users came up with funny comments about the clip.

Naseem clean bowled Rishabh Pant without even bowling to him 😭😭😭 https://t.co/HcPck6PHG2 — A. (@Ahmadridismo) September 6, 2022

NASEEM WASN'T LOOKING AT HER 😭😭😭, THESE ARE HIS EXPRESSIONS WHEN HE ALMOST GOT KOHLI WITH AN INSWING. https://t.co/cSjLoxcHQG — . (@elaichi02) September 6, 2022

Just recently, Urvashi Rautela made headlines due to her spat with another cricketer, Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant.

The verbal spat began in August this year when Urvashi Rautela, who has had a brief history of allegedly dating Pant (when the two were clicked together in Mumbai), recounted the incident which occurred when she was shooting in Delhi.

In an interview, without mentioning the name of a person, she claimed that someone with the initials RP waited at a hotel lobby for over 10 hours to meet her.

“Mr RP came to the hotel lobby and wanted to meet,” she narrated. “10 hours passed and I fell asleep. I couldn’t attend any calls and when I woke up I saw 16-17 missed calls and I felt so bad that someone was waiting for me and I couldn’t meet them.”

She added, “I told him ‘we’ll meet when you come to Mumbai.’ We met in Mumbai but a huge drama happened with the paps and all.”

When questioned to elaborate RP, Rautela refused to ‘take the name’.

After the interview went up on the portal, Rishabh Pant took to his Instagram stories to take a supposed jibe at the actor, however, only to delete it minutes later.

“It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for some meager popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name,” read the cryptic note by him. The cricketer had also added hashtags “Mera Picha Chhoro Behen (leave me alone sister)” and “Jhuth Ki Bhi Limit Hoti Hai, (there’s a limit to the lies too).”

Later, Rautela responded to the jibe with a post, where she wrote, “Chotu bhaiyaa should play bat ball. Main koyi munni nahi hoon badnam hone with young kiddo darling tere liyee #Rakshabandhan Mubarak ho.”

Then, Rautela shared a short clip on the photo and video sharing application which sees her pose in a floor-length purple gown. “I saved your reputation by not telling my side of the story,” she wrote in the caption of the video which social users believe is the indirect response to the Instagram story posted by Pant earlier.

The cryptic note shared by the cricketer read: “If you don’t sacrifice for what you want, what you want becomes the sacrifice.”

