Asia Cup 2023: Anushka Sharma reacts to Virat Kohli’s century against Pakistan

Bollywood diva and wife of India’s star cricketer Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma gushes over her man after his century against Green Shirts in the latest Asia Cup fixture.

As batters Virat Kohli and returning KL Rahul hit unbeaten centuries to lead India’s 228-run thrashing of Pakistan in a rain-hit Super Four clash of the Asia Cup on Monday’s reserve day, their wives and Bollywood actors, Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty couldn’t stop gushing on their cricketer husbands.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Monday evening, the ‘NH10’ actor congratulated her husband for 122 not out. With a picture of the TV screen, featuring Kohli’s feat, Sharma wrote, “Super knock, super guy!!” followed by red heart and clapping emojis. The A-list actor also extended congratulations to Rahul.

Meanwhile, Rahul’s wife and actor Athiya Shetty dedicated her latest post on the Gram to her husband. “Even the darkest night will end and the sun will rise… You are everything, I love you,” she wrote in the caption of the picture and a video gallery along with a ‘No. 1’ hashtag.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)

As for the much-sought-after clash of Asia Cup between arch rivals, India resumed on 147-2 yesterday after rain ended play early on Sunday and pushed the match into an additional day set aside by the tournament, which is a precursor to the ODI World Cup.

Kohli (122) and Rahul (111) put together 233 runs as India reached 356-2, a total defended after they bowled out Pakistan for 128 in the 50-over contest in Colombo.

Pakistan ended on 128-8 in 32 overs with injured bowlers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah not turning out to bat. India spinner Kuldeep Yadav returned figures of 5-25.

