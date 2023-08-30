Watch: Babar Azam gets angry over Mohammad Rizwan’s run out in Asia Cup 2023

A video of Pakistan captain Babar Azam getting angry over wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan’s run out in the Asia Cup 2023 opener against Nepal is going viral on social media.

Mohammad Rizwan, batting at 44, played a shot towards the cover and region and set off for the run. Dipendra Singh Airee picked up the ball, turned around and hit the stumps directly at the non-striker’s end.

He got judged out as his bat and his both feet were in the air.

The viral video showed Babar Azam throwing his cap on the ground out of frustration.

"Babar straight away throwing away his cap down , saying what have you done"

Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed struck centuries as Pakistan started their Asia Cup campaign with a resounding 238-run win against Nepal.

The Pakistan captain led from the front by scoring 131-ball 151 with the help of 14 boundaries and four sixes. Iftikhar Ahmed went unbeaten at 109 from 71 balls with 11 fours and four maximums to his name.

Sompal Kami took two wickets for Nepal.

Nepal put on a hapless batting performance as they got bowled out for 104 in 23.4 overs. Shadab Khan was the standout performer with the ball.

He returned with figures of 4-27 in 6.4 overs.