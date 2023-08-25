Watch: Babar Azam angry at Afghanistan team after second ODI

A video of Pakistan captain Babar Azam angry at the Afghanistan cricket team after the second ODI went viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The fixture, which Pakistan because of pacer Naseem Shah’s heroics with the bat, was full of drama.

A video of the Pakistan captain engaging in a verbal spat with his Afghanistan counterpart Mohammad Nabi following the match went viral. The officials pacified the situation.

The reason for the heated exchange was not disclosed but netizens assumed it was about the mankad.

Afghanistan, who were playing to stay alive in the three-match ODI series, elected to bat in the second ODI. The side scored 300-5 on the back of wicketkeeper batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s 150 after. He scored run-a-ball 151 with 14 fours and three sixes to his name.

He put on an opening partnership of 227 with Ibrahim Zadran, who scored a half-century. The latter hit six boundaries and two maximums on his way to 101-ball 80.

As far as Pakistan’s bowling was concerned, left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was the pick of the bowlers with his two-wicket haul.

Pakistan won the game with a ball to spare thanks to opener Imam-ul-Haq and skipper Babar Azam’s half-centuries. The left-handed batter top scored with 91 off 105 balls. His knock included four boundaries.

He put on 118-run stand for the second wicket with the captain, who scored 66-ball 53 with six fours to his name.

Shadab Khan chipped in with his useful 48 off 55 balls. The right-handed batter hit three boundaries and a maximum.

Fazalhaq Farooqi was the highest wicket-taker with his three-wicket haul.

Related – Watch: Naseem Shah gets emotional after Pakistan beat Afghanistan