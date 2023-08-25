Watch: Naseem Shah gets emotional after Pakistan beat Afghanistan

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah got emotional while remembering his late mother after anchoring Green Shirts to a memorable win over Afghanistan in the second ODI with his heroics on Thursday.

Naseem Shah scored nine of the 11 runs needed in the last over, bowled by left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi.

The tail-ender showed aggression during the on-field celebration but was emotional in the dugout.

The Pakistan Cricket Board shared a video of him wishing his mother being alive and cherishing the heroic moment.

“Main sirf yeh kahoon ga…Kaash aaj meri ammi dekhte sakti (All I have to say is that I wish my mother could see this),” he said.

Afghanistan, batting first, scored 300-5 on the back of wicketkeeper batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s 150. He scored run-a-ball 151 with 14 fours and three sixes to his name.

He put on an opening partnership of 227 with Ibrahim Zadran, who scored a half-century. The latter hit six boundaries and two maximums on his way to 101-ball 80.

As far as Pakistan’s bowling was concerned, left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was the pick of the bowlers with his two-wicket haul.

Pakistan won the game with a ball to spare thanks to opener Imam-ul-Haq and skipper Babar Azam’s half-centuries. The left-handed batter top scored with 91 off 105 balls. His knock included four boundaries.

He put on 118-run stand for the second wicket with the captain, who scored 66-ball 53 with six fours to his name.

Shadab Khan chipped in with his useful 48 off 55 balls. The right-handed batter hit three boundaries and a maximum.

The drama unfolded in the final over when pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi mankad Shadab Khan, who was keeping Pakistan’s hope of a win alive with a crucial knock.

But Naseem Shah and fast bowler Haris Rauf dashed Afghanistan’s hope of levelling the series. The former scored nine runs, while the latter picked three runs from it.

Fazalhaq Farooqi was the highest wicket-taker with his three-wicket haul.