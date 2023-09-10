Asia Cup 2023: Hilarious moment between Babar-Haris goes viral

A video of a hilarious moment involving Pakistan captain Babar Azam and teammate Haris Rauf during the suspended Super Four stage fixture in the Asia Cup 2023 against India went viral.

The hilarious incident took place in the 24th over the Indian innings. The viral video showed Haris Rauf appealing for LBW against batter KL Rahul.

The umpire gave it not out. The pacer asked Babar Azam to review the decision by raising his finger and said ‘Out hai (That’s out)’.

However, Babar Azam was not interested in reviewing the umpire’s decision, and told Haris Rauf that the ball was hitting high on the pads.

Haris Rauf found humour in the situation and laughed about it with wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan.

The match Asia Cup 2023 fixture was stopped after rain interrupted play when India was batting at 147-2 in 24.1 overs. The match will continue from the same point on Monday as it is a reserve day.

Persistent rain forces the #PAKvIND Super 4 match into the reserve day 🏏 Ticket-holders for today’s game will be able to utilise their tickets for the reserve day.#AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/g4sBxolfaF — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 10, 2023

Captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill gave a strong start to the side with their fifties.

They put on a 121-run opening stand before Rohit Sharma (56 off 49) was caught by Faheem Ashraf off all-rounder Shadab Khan’s bowling.

Shubman Gill was the next to go as he was taken by Salman Ali Agha off Shaheen Afridi’s bowling for 58.

