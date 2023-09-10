27.9 C
Karachi
Monday, September 11, 2023
- Advertisement -

Asia Cup 2023: Hilarious moment between Babar-Haris goes viral

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

A video of a hilarious moment involving Pakistan captain Babar Azam and teammate Haris Rauf during the suspended Super Four stage fixture in the Asia Cup 2023 against India went viral.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv 

The hilarious incident took place in the 24th over the Indian innings. The viral video showed Haris Rauf appealing for LBW against batter KL Rahul.

The umpire gave it not out. The pacer asked Babar Azam to review the decision by raising his finger and said ‘Out hai (That’s out)’.

However, Babar Azam was not interested in reviewing the umpire’s decision, and told Haris Rauf that the ball was hitting high on the pads. 

Haris Rauf found humour in the situation and laughed about it with wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan.

The match Asia Cup 2023 fixture was stopped after rain interrupted play when India was batting at 147-2 in 24.1 overs. The match will continue from the same point on Monday as it is a reserve day.

Captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill gave a strong start to the side with their fifties. 

They put on a 121-run opening stand before Rohit Sharma (56 off 49) was caught by Faheem Ashraf off all-rounder Shadab Khan’s bowling.

Shubman Gill was the next to go as he was taken by Salman Ali Agha off Shaheen Afridi’s bowling for 58.

Watch: Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman wins hearts during India Asia Cup 2023 fixture

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.