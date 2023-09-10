Watch: Fakhar Zaman wins hearts during India Asia Cup 2023 fixture

Rain is playing spoilsport in the Super Four fixture of the Asia Cup 2023 fixture between co-hosts Pakistan and India in Colombo.

India were batting at 147-2 in the 25th over when the rain was stopped due to bad weather.

Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman was spotted helping the ground staff put the covers on. The video of the lighthearted moment went viral on social media.

Fakhar Zaman helping the ground staff get the pitch covered. cute but bhai aap dua karo ground mein flood aa jaye, help na karo. #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/a3FMfrrHw0 — Dexie (@dexiewrites) September 10, 2023

Captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill gave a strong start to India as they scored half-centuries.

They put on a 121-run opening stand before Rohit Sharma (56 off 49) was caught by Faheem Ashraf off all-rounder Shadab Khan’s bowling.

Shubman Gill was the next to go as Shaheen Afridi got him caught out for 58.

It is pertinent to mention that there is a forecast of heavy rains and showers in the Sri Lanka capital throughout the Super Four stage.

The Asian Cricket Council has kept a reserve day for the Pakistan-India clash. If the rain stops the match on Sunday, it will continue from where it left off on the following day.

It is the only fixture in the Super Four to have a reserve day.

