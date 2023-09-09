Asia Cup 2023: Former cricketer angry at Pakistan-India Super Four fixture

Arch-rivals Pakistan and India will meet tomorrow in Colombo, Sri Lanka their Super Four clash of the Asia Cup. It is the only fixture to have a reserve day as heavy rains are predicted in their second encounter of the regional competition.

The Asian Cricket Council announced that if the rain stops the fixture on Sunday, the match will continue from where it left off on Monday.

Present Update from RPICS, Colombo:

This format has irked former India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad. He agreed to a fan’s post on X, formerly known as Twitter, in which he said broadcasters only care about the Pakistan-India match and organizers creating a format in which the teams play each other on multiple occasions in the tournament.

Venkatesh Pradesh, retweeting the post, hoped that the match wouldn’t take place at all.

“If true, this is absolute shamelessness this,” Venkatesh Prasad tweeted. “The organisers have made a mockery and it is unethical to have a tournament with rules being different for the other two teams.

“In the name of justice, will only be fair if it is abandoned the first day, may it rain harder on the second day and these malicious plans not succeed.”

It is pertinent to mention that there is a forecast for heavy rains and thunderstorms in Colombo throughout the Super Four stage.

The group stage encounter between Pakistan and India was abandoned due to rain.

Pakistan will be heading into the fixture with an advantage as they comprehensively beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in their first Super Four match in Lahore on Wednesday.