Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan v India Super Four match gets reserve day

A reserve day has been added for the Super Four match between Pakistan and India in the Asia Cup 2023 after their first encounter at the tournament was washed out.

Pakistan and India are scheduled to play in Colombo on Sunday but thundery showers are forecast for the Sri Lankan capital over the weekend.

“If adverse weather suspends play during the Pak vs India game, the match will continue on 11th September 2023 from the point it was suspended,” a statement said.

Present Update from RPICS, Colombo:

The weather is nice and pleasant, and we’re ready for a baller of a game tomorrow! #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/HxHtGKyz9l — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 8, 2023

The Pakistan-India fixture is the only one in the Super Four stage to have a reserve day.

The group match between the arch-rivals ended in a no result last week at Pallekele after India made 266 all out in the only innings possible before the rain came down.