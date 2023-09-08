29.9 C
Karachi
Friday, September 8, 2023
- Advertisement -

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan v India Super Four match gets reserve day

AFP
By AFP
|

TOP NEWS

AFP
AFP
Agence France-Presse

A reserve day has been added for the Super Four match between Pakistan and India in the Asia Cup 2023 after their first encounter at the tournament was washed out.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv 

Pakistan and India are scheduled to play in Colombo on Sunday but thundery showers are forecast for the Sri Lankan capital over the weekend.

“If adverse weather suspends play during the Pak vs India game, the match will continue on 11th September 2023 from the point it was suspended,” a statement said.

The Pakistan-India fixture is the only one in the Super Four stage to have a reserve day.

The group match between the arch-rivals ended in a no result last week at Pallekele after India made 266 all out in the only innings possible before the rain came down.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have also made the Super Fours and play each other in Colombo on Saturday.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.