India’s weakness against Pakistan exposed

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali predicted Green Shirts giving India a run for their money in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 clash on September 2.

Basit Ali, sharing his analysis on the highly anticipated fixture, said Pakistan would trouble India in the encounter. He said Babar Azam’s side has a better middle order than Rohit Sharma’s team.

“We have Babar, Fakhar, Imam and Rizwan at the top, Iftikhar and Salman Ali in the middle and Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz can be a bit handy down the order,” he said. “In comparison, we have a better middle order than India. If Ishan Kishan plays at no. 5, fingers are crossed. No idea how will he perform there. India could also play Tilak Varma at no. 3 and bring Kohli at no. 4.”

It is to be noted that several players in India’s squad for the Asia Cup have struggled with injuries.

KL Rahul has not played any competitive cricket since he was injured during this year’s Indian Premier League. Shreyas Iyer has been out since Australia’s tour of India in March.

Pace spearheads Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna returned to the side after recovering from back injuries.

Basit Ali picked skipper Rohit Sharma, former captain Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill as the players to look out for. He said the trio could lead the side to the championship.

“India will face problems at no. 4, 5 and 6. They have three top-class batters in Rohit, Virat and Gill at the top. India will depend on their top three. If they perform, it will be difficult to beat India at the World Cup and the Asia Cup,” he added.

It is to be noted that India’s captain had said the team will need its youngsters to be flexible.

“Flexibility is important. But we don’t go crazy. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan (not in team) have opened for India in the last seven years. Kohli bats at three. New boys who bat at number four or five, they should be open to bat anywhere,” he said.

