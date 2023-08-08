Rohit Sharma avoids “toughest Pakistan bowler” question

India batter Rohit Sharma refused to name the “toughest Pakistan pacer” he faced, saying that it would be controversial.

An audience member asked him which Pakistan fast bowler he found toughest to play. The right-handed batter dodged the question by saying that it would land him in trouble.

“Sab acche bowlers hain. Main kisi ka naam nahi lunga, bahut bada bada controversy hota hain naam lia to (All are good bowlers. I won’t take anyone’s name. It will give rise to controversies if I take names),” he said.

The batter has played 16 ODIs against Pakistan and scored 720 runs including two centuries at an average of 51.42. His highest score is 140.

However, Rohit Sharma has struggled against Pakistan bowlers in the 20-over format. He has 114 runs from 11 fixtures against Pakistan at a meagre average of 14.24 with a top score of just 30.

Rohit Sharma will have his work cut out when India play Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2023 fixture on September 2 in Kandy, Sri Lanka.