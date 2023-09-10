27.9 C
Asia Cup 2023: Mohammad Hafeez disappointed on Pakistan-India fixture

Web Desk
By Web Desk
Pakistan are taking on arch-rivals India in the ongoing Super Four match in the Asia Cup 2023, but some fans and cricketers are disappointed on the fixture not because of rain interruption but for a different reason.

The crowd turnout for the ongoing fixture has been relatively low compared to the Pakistan-India games in the past. There have been reports of low ticket sales due to inflated prices. 

Former all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez lamented about empty stands during the ongoing fixture. The 42-year-old said he never saw such scenes in a Pakistan-India match.

It is pertinent to mention that pictures of empty stands during the fixture went viral on social media. 

The Super Four fixture was brought to a halt during the 25th over of the Indian innings due to rain. It is to be noted that thunderstorms are expected to interrupt the encounter frequently. 

The Pakistan-India game is the only Super Four encounter to have a reserve day. If rain stops play today, the match will continue from where it left off on the following day.

