Asia Cup 2023: Mohammad Hafeez disappointed on Pakistan-India fixture

Pakistan are taking on arch-rivals India in the ongoing Super Four match in the Asia Cup 2023, but some fans and cricketers are disappointed on the fixture not because of rain interruption but for a different reason.

The crowd turnout for the ongoing fixture has been relatively low compared to the Pakistan-India games in the past. There have been reports of low ticket sales due to inflated prices.

Former all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez lamented about empty stands during the ongoing fixture. The 42-year-old said he never saw such scenes in a Pakistan-India match.

It is pertinent to mention that pictures of empty stands during the fixture went viral on social media.

Woww never seen an #IndvPak game with so many empty stands. What’s the story? #AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/zHH0iXLl4C — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) September 10, 2023

Perhaps, for the first time an #INDvsPAK game with so many stands empty? Maybe the threat of rain was the reason which kept fans away? #AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/EcFKHSo1wF — Vimal कुमार (@Vimalwa) September 10, 2023

Jay Shah and his masters deliberately trying to destroy the #AsiaCup2023 bz it is hosted by Pakistan. But in middle of all this they have destroyed the single most important game of cricket #IndiavsPak

Just look at these empty stands!! pic.twitter.com/bcCDGCb42L — $Extravagant (@IamExtravagante) September 10, 2023

Chairs gathered in large number to watch #INDvsPAK match. -On a serious note, these empty stands unacceptable in such big clash for whatever reasons. pic.twitter.com/GnKMJqnWYE — Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) September 10, 2023

Never seen such empty stands in an #INDvPAK cricket match. What’s happening? Kahan pe tournament rkhwa dia ye @BCCI 😂#AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/IngEYQpWkt — Shubham 🇮🇳 (@Shubham513) September 10, 2023

The Super Four fixture was brought to a halt during the 25th over of the Indian innings due to rain. It is to be noted that thunderstorms are expected to interrupt the encounter frequently.

The Pakistan-India game is the only Super Four encounter to have a reserve day. If rain stops play today, the match will continue from where it left off on the following day.

