Asia Cup 2023: What will be the revised target for Pakistan?

COLOMBO: Rain has once again affected the highly-anticipated Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s clash between Pakistan and India, raising the question of what will be the revised target.

When rain intervened, India had raced to 147/2 in 24.1 overs with KL Rahul (17*) and Virat Kohli (8*) at the crease.

Earlier, after being put into bat first in the high-octane PAK vs IND clash, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill gave India a flying start with a magnificent 121-run partnership.

The pair dominated Pakistan’s bowling attack including their pace trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.

Both Gill and Sharma, who struggled against the trio in the previous PAK vs IND clash on September 2, made a sensational comeback.

The duo frustrated Pakistan bowlers before Shadab Khan finally struck in his third over, removing Sharma, soon after he amassed his half-century.

Rohit Sharma smashed six boundaries and four sixes on his way to a brisk 49-ball 56.

Gill, on the other hand, soon followed the footsteps of his captain and walked back to the pavilion in the next over after being outdone by Shaheen Shah Afridi’s slower delivery.

He scored a 52-ball 58 which featured 10 boundaries.

Following the back-to-back blows, star batter Virat Kohli and returning KL Rahul batted cautiously amid their unbeaten 24-run partnership for the third wicket before rain interrupted the PAK vs IND clash.

So what will be the revised target for Pakistan if India’s inning washes out?

In case India’s innings get washed out then Pakistan would need to turn on the T20 mode as they may be given a target of 181 in 20 overs.

If Pakistan are given the same overs, then the green shirts will have to chase down 206 runs in 24 overs.